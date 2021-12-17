Here at Huckberry, we believe in collecting moments over anything else. Waking up to tent-framed views with your better half, mornings with campfire coffee, and strolls through redwood forests—all worth so much more than any oversized teddy bear. Our goal has always been to inspire and equip your next adventure, so this Valentine’s Day we’re goin’ all out with the ultimate giveaway for you and your favorite person. One lucky Huckberry customer will win a National Parks pass, $500 in Airbnb credit, and $1,000 in Huckberry credit. Just place any order ($30+), and you’re automatically entered to win. So instead of the usual corner-store flowers and pricey date night, you can really knock the socks off schnookums with a dream trip to Half Dome. `