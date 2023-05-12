Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2023

Huckberry has joined forces with UBCO to bring you an exciting giveaway of the 2x2 Special Edition Electric Motorbike($6,999 Value) - the perfect ride for outdoor enthusiasts looking for a sustainable and thrilling way to explore their surroundings. Don't miss out on this opportunity to win a cutting-edge electric Bike that combines performance and style

Electric motorbike built to take on city streets and dirt roads alike

Comfortable, tough, ready for adventure. Those were the guiding principles behind UBCO’s 2x2 Special Edition Electric Motorbike—fit with a center and rear carry case, durable phone mount, and Giant Loop Pronghorn Straps™ for securing extra gear while running errands around town or cruising backroads on a weekend adventure. With a top speed of 30 mph and max range of 75 miles, you’ll want to take this bike out every chance you get.

: 

:
Please select a to be notified when back in stock.
Best Price Guaranteed

Not sure you want to enter? Check out the latest field test from our friends Jamestown Revival to learn all about the UBCO SE Bike

Subscribe

Contest Terms & Conditions

Want first access to big sale events and exclusive drops that sell out quickly?
Plus Free Shipping
Sign Up For Emails
Get Early Access
Sign Up For Texts
Our Story
Follow Along
Top Brands
Top Gear
Support
© Huckberry 2023
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon