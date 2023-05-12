Huckberry has joined forces with UBCO to bring you an exciting giveaway of the 2x2 Special Edition Electric Motorbike($6,999 Value) - the perfect ride for outdoor enthusiasts looking for a sustainable and thrilling way to explore their surroundings. Don't miss out on this opportunity to win a cutting-edge electric Bike that combines performance and style
Comfortable, tough, ready for adventure. Those were the guiding principles behind UBCO’s 2x2 Special Edition Electric Motorbike—fit with a center and rear carry case, durable phone mount, and Giant Loop Pronghorn Straps™ for securing extra gear while running errands around town or cruising backroads on a weekend adventure. With a top speed of 30 mph and max range of 75 miles, you’ll want to take this bike out every chance you get.
Not sure you want to enter? Check out the latest field test from our friends Jamestown Revival to learn all about the UBCO SE Bike