Electric motorbike built to take on city streets and dirt roads alike

Comfortable, tough, ready for adventure. Those were the guiding principles behind UBCO’s 2x2 Special Edition Electric Motorbike—fit with a center and rear carry case, durable phone mount, and Giant Loop Pronghorn Straps™ for securing extra gear while running errands around town or cruising backroads on a weekend adventure. With a top speed of 30 mph and max range of 75 miles, you’ll want to take this bike out every chance you get.