We’ll admit it, we can get pretty nerdy when it comes to our gear. The new stuff hitting our warehouse has a tendency to lead to plenty of anticipation, heated debates, and lots of Slack messages whizzing between our laptops. To give you a behind-the-scenes look at what we’re most excited about, we built this shop featuring a roundup of the picks our team has their eyes on right now. Plus, we always throw in a few Huckberry deep cuts to get you on board with our all-time, slightly under-the-radar favorites.