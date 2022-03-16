Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Vintage car on coastal road
Vintage car on coastal road

We’ll admit it, we can get pretty nerdy when it comes to our gear. The new stuff hitting our warehouse has a tendency to lead to plenty of anticipation, heated debates, and lots of Slack messages whizzing between our laptops. To give you a behind-the-scenes look at what we’re most excited about, we built this shop featuring a roundup of the picks our team has their eyes on right now. Plus, we always throw in a few Huckberry deep cuts to get you on board with our all-time, slightly under-the-radar favorites.

DB2 - Indestructible Waterproof BT Speaker

DemerBox

DB2 - Indestructible Waterproof BT Speaker$349.00
Rover Pant - Straight

Proof

Rover Pant - Straight$118.00
Free & Easy 5 Panel Snapback

Free & Easy

Free & Easy 5 Panel Snapback$40.00
Fusion Space Windproof Lighter

Zippo

Fusion Space Windproof Lighter$36.00
Akash Chore Coat

Umber & Ochre

Akash Chore Coat$295.00
Stikkan - Norwegian Kindling Splitter

Stikkan

Stikkan - Norwegian Kindling Splitter$199.00
Mountain Rainbow Hat

Poler

Mountain Rainbow Hat$30.00
Khushi Camp Shirt

Umber & Ochre

Khushi Camp Shirt$195.00
Solid City Slipper

Mohinders

Solid City Slipper$165.00
M.110 - Bike Multi-Tool

Tactica

M.110 - Bike Multi-Tool$50.00
Fly Tin + Tweezer Combo

Yakoda

Fly Tin + Tweezer Combo$21.00
Fire Pit

Barebones

Fire Pit$160.00
Mini Map Hat

Topo Designs

Mini Map Hat$20.98 $32.00
Low Glass

Departo

Low Glass$12.00
Sleep Essentials

GEM

Sleep Essentials$55.00
Strato Tech Polo

Vuori

Strato Tech Polo$54.00
Woven Shoe

Mohinders

Woven Shoe$155.00
Bamboo Slub Hoodie

Free Fly

Bamboo Slub Hoodie$69.95
Super Spritzer

Vacation

Super Spritzer$12.00
Tech Web Belt

Patagonia

Tech Web Belt$35.00
Stachio Puma Prowl Shirt

Far Afield

Stachio Puma Prowl Shirt$150.00
Cloud 5

On

Cloud 5$140.00
Walk Short

Marine Layer

Walk Short$88.00
  • Made in the USA
Expedition Medium Pro

Rustico

Expedition Medium Pro$45.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon