The Leisure Shop

You’re supposed to dress for the job you want. But what if the job you want is no job at all? Or mezcal sommelier? Or Daniel Craig on vacation? Well, we have good news. We’d like to offer you a warm welcome to our Leisure Shop—where you can find any piece of clothing you like as long as it’s linen, terry, or has more poolside energy than an inflatable alligator. Grab an umbrella for yourself and one for your drink, and stay awhile. With this gear in our wardrobes, summer’s going to be a breeze.

Man with long hair and sunglasses sitting in back of truck
Terry Shirts & Shorts

Towel-soft terry clothing is as leisurely as it gets

Man wearing shorts on balcony
Summer Linen

Classic picks that feel like they have built-in air conditioning

Man wearing printed button down shirt in kitchen
Breezy Buttondown Shirts

Go-to’s for staying put-together and comfortable all summer

Man wearing brown Luca shoes on patio
Laidback Summer Footwear

Leisurely staples from slip-ons to classic sandals

Man wearing orange shorts on beach
Summer Trend: Short Inseams

Our favorite shorts with 5, 6, and 7-inch inseams

Man wearing swim trunks and unbuttoned top in pool
Printed Swim Trunks

The cornerstone of our classic beach day uniform

    Towel Snap Short Sleeve Button Down

    Wellen

    Towel Snap Short Sleeve Button Down$88.00
    365 Cotton Linen Shorts - 7"

    Flint and Tinder

    365 Cotton Linen Shorts - 7"$78.00
    Hemp Cotton Short Sleeve Shirt

    Wellen

    Hemp Cotton Short Sleeve Shirt$68.00
    Easy Chino Shorts

    Wellen

    Easy Chino Shorts$68.00
    Pensacola Polo-Exclusive

    Billy Reid

    Pensacola Polo-Exclusive$98.00
    Beacon Swim Short - 7"

    Faherty Brand

    Beacon Swim Short - 7"$98.00

    10 Unconventional Leisure Rules to Live By

    ...From the most laidback guy you'll ever meet
    • Exclusive
    The Apres Short - Exclusive - 8"

    Taylor Stitch

    The Apres Short - Exclusive - 8"$88.00
    The Apres Short - 6"

    Taylor Stitch

    The Apres Short - 6"$88.00
    Dipak Utility Short - 6"

    Umber & Ochre

    Dipak Utility Short - 6"$195.00
    Khushi Camp Shirt

    Umber & Ochre

    Khushi Camp Shirt$195.00
    Wavy Cuban Terry Shirt

    OAS

    Wavy Cuban Terry Shirt$120.00
    Machu Terry Shorts - 5

    OAS

    Machu Terry Shorts - 5$120.00
    Banana Leaf Cuban Terry Shirt

    OAS

    Banana Leaf Cuban Terry Shirt$120.00
    Bit Loafer - Exclusive

    Yuketen

    Bit Loafer - Exclusive$400.00
    Bit Loafer - Exclusive

    Yuketen

    Bit Loafer - Exclusive$400.00
    Cord Local Short - 6.5"

    Katin

    Cord Local Short - 6.5"$62.00
    Cord Local Short - 6.5"

    Katin

    Cord Local Short - 6.5"$62.00
    Terry Towel Polo

    OAS

    Terry Towel Polo$99.00
    • Exclusive
    • Made in the USA
    Easymoc - Exclusive

    Easymoc

    Easymoc - Exclusive$250.00
    Cancun

    Chamula

    Cancun$132.00
    Lynton Skipper Polo Shirt

    Peregrine

    Lynton Skipper Polo Shirt$180.00
    Sabah

    Sabah

    Sabah$195.00
    Tuahine Sandal

    OluKai

    Tuahine Sandal$100.00
    Arizona Sandal

    Birkenstock

    Arizona Sandal$135.00
    Saturday Pant - Slim Fit

    Marine Layer

    Saturday Pant - Slim Fit$110.00
    Traveler Ranger-moc - Exclusive

    Rancourt & Co.

    Traveler Ranger-moc - Exclusive$285.00
    The Morse Linen Short - 8"

    Taylor Stitch

    The Morse Linen Short - 8"$98.00
    Zuma Pants

    TSPTR

    Zuma Pants$155.00
    Honolulu Swim Shorts

    OAS

    Honolulu Swim Shorts$85.00
    The Vision Whippersnapper Shirt

    Seager Co.

    The Vision Whippersnapper Shirt$75.00
    Zuma Short - 7"

    TSPTR

    Zuma Short - 7"$149.00
    Terry Towel Polo

    OAS

    Terry Towel Polo$99.00
    Schooner Swim Short - 6"

    Katin

    Schooner Swim Short - 6"$59.00
    365 Cotton Linen Shorts - 7"

    Flint and Tinder

    365 Cotton Linen Shorts - 7"$78.00
    Wrinkle Free Linen Long Sleeve Shirt

    Wills

    Wrinkle Free Linen Long Sleeve Shirt$98.00
    Jersey Stripe Polo

    Relwen

    Jersey Stripe Polo$98.00
    365 Cotton Linen Shorts - 9"

    Flint and Tinder

    365 Cotton Linen Shorts - 9"$78.00
    • Exclusive
    Patnoflex Travel

    Astorflex

    Patnoflex Travel$190.00
    Dobby Chore Pant

    Flint and Tinder

    Dobby Chore Pant$138.00
    Dobby Chore Short

    Flint and Tinder

    Dobby Chore Short$88.00
    Cancun

    Chamula

    Cancun$132.00
    365 Cotton Linen Shorts - 9"

    Flint and Tinder

    365 Cotton Linen Shorts - 9"$78.00
    Wrinkle Free Linen Short Sleeve Shirt

    Wills

    Wrinkle Free Linen Short Sleeve Shirt$78.00
    Blue Machu Cuban Terry Shirt - Exclusive

    OAS

    Blue Machu Cuban Terry Shirt - Exclusive$120.00
    365 Cotton Linen Shorts - 7"

    Flint and Tinder

    365 Cotton Linen Shorts - 7"$78.00
    Jacquard Woven Towel Shirt

    OAS

    Jacquard Woven Towel Shirt$115.00
    Jersey Stripe Polo

    Relwen

    Jersey Stripe Polo$98.00
    Dobby Chore Short

    Flint and Tinder

    Dobby Chore Short$88.00
    Dobby Chore Short

    Flint and Tinder

    Dobby Chore Short$88.00
    León Huarache

    LUCA

    León Huarache$130.00
    Easy Chino

    Wellen

    Easy Chino$88.00
    Towel Polo Johnny Collar

    Wellen

    Towel Polo Johnny Collar$78.00
    Maui Shirt

    TSPTR

    Maui Shirt$149.00
    • Made in the USA
    Classic Ultimate Suede

    Island Slipper

    Classic Ultimate Suede$115.00
    Tuahine

    OluKai

    Tuahine$100.00
    Classic Ultimate Suede

    Island Slipper

    Classic Ultimate Suede$120.00
    Seawool Easy Chino

    Wellen

    Seawool Easy Chino$98.00
    Vacation Stripe Shirt - Exclusive

    Rhythm

    Vacation Stripe Shirt - Exclusive$70.00
    Longrider Easy Shorts

    Wellen

    Longrider Easy Shorts$78.00
    Exploded Seersucker Shirt

    Relwen

    Exploded Seersucker Shirt$178.00
    Exploded Seersucker Shirt

    Relwen

    Exploded Seersucker Shirt$178.00
    Longrider Easy Shorts

    Wellen

    Longrider Easy Shorts$78.00
    Towel Polo Johnny Collar

    Wellen

    Towel Polo Johnny Collar$78.00
    The Striped Whippersnapper Shirt

    Seager Co.

    The Striped Whippersnapper Shirt$75.00
    Easy Chino

    Wellen

    Easy Chino$88.00

