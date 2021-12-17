2021 Adventuremobile Promotion Terms

NO ENTRY FEE. NO PURCHASE OR OBLIGATION NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Sweepstakes shall begin on December 7th, 2021 at 12:01 am PT and shall end on December 12th, 2021 at 11:59 pm PT. Entry deadline is December 12th, 2021 at 11:59 pm PT.

Eligibility: The Adventuremobile Promotion (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal residents of the United States or the District of Columbia, with the exception of the states of New York and Florida and other areas where prohibited, aged twenty-one (21) or older as of the date of entry, who have an active e-mail account and Internet access. Employees of Huckberry INC and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries (collectively, “Sponsor”) and Sponsor’s advertising, promotion, fulfillment or other coordinating agencies, individuals providing services to Sponsors through an outsourcer or temporary employment agency during the Sweepstakes period, and their respective immediate family members and persons living in their same household, are not eligible to participate in the Sweepstakes. Participation in the Sweepstakes constitutes an individual’s full and unconditional agreement to and acceptance of these Official Rules & Regulations (“Official Rules”) and to Sponsor’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes except as otherwise set forth herein. The Sweepstakes is governed by these Official Rules and is subject to applicable federal, state, and local laws. Void where prohibited. To Enter: An individual may enter the Sweepstakes in one of two ways, which shall render such individual (hereinafter, “Entrant”) subject to these official rules: Enter with Purchase. Place an order on Huckberry between December 7th, 2021, 12:01am PT and December 12th, 2021 at 11:59 pm PT (“Sweepstakes Entry Period”) of $75 or more (before taxes, shipping and any Huckberry credit or promotions have been applied) to be eligible to win a 1985 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ60 and product bundle detailed below ($50,000 total value) . One entry per person. Multiple email submissions throughout the entry period will not increase your chances of winning. A day is defined as 12:01am PT - 11:59pm PT. Enter for Free (without purchase). Submit your email address no more than once between those times listed above in point 2a to be eligible to win a 1985 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ60 and product bundle detailed below ($50,000 total value) (see here) Email addresses submitted via this method will be subscribed to Huckberry’s newsletter. Unsubscribe anytime. One entry per person. Multiple email submissions throughout the entry period will not increase your chances of winning. A day is defined as 12:01am PT - 11:59pm PT. No mechanically reproduced entries are allowed and any use of robotic, automatic, programmed or the like entry methods will void all such entries by such methods.

Prize Drawing: All sweepstakes entries meeting the requirements of these official rules will be entered into a prize drawing, held starting at 12:01 am PT on December 13th, 2021. Odds of winning will depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Entry Period. Prizes: The prizes to be awarded from the Sweepstakes are as follows: 1 grand prize = (1) 1985 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ60 ($45,000 value) and the following products ($5,000 value)

Jerry Can, Shovel, Water Jug, Cargo Net, Coleman Stove, Cargo Rack, Maxx Trax, Shovel Rack, Yeti 45, Yeti Drinkware, Yeti Panga Duffel Bag, Rumpl, Battery Starter, National Parks Pass Sponsor will determine all features of the grand prize, including, but not limited to, color of the exterior and interior, features, and upgrades (if any). [Grand prize winner must be a U.S. licensed driver and will be required to provide proof of valid U.S. driver’s license and legally-required insurance at time of grand prize delivery. If he/ she does not produce such proof, the original grand prize winner’s right to the grand prize will be automatically forfeited and an alternative grand prize winner will be selected. Grand prize winner will be responsible for title, applicable taxes, dealer preparation costs, license, registration, auto insurance and other fees associated with acceptance of the grand prize. Sponsor’s Sweepstakes partner, Bring a Trailer, will cover the cost of delivery of the grand prize. Neither Sponsor nor Bring a Trailer shall be responsible for delays in delivery of the grand prize, and delivery is subject to availability. Grand prize is non-transferable and no substitutions or cash equivalent is allowed except as provided herein at the sole discretion of the Sponsor. Winner may be required to complete and return an IRS W-9 form.]

Notification of Winner: Winner will be notified by e-mail within five (5) business days of the prize drawing, and is required to sign and return an Affidavit of eligibility and publicity/ liability release with seven (7) days of notification in order to claim the prizes. If a selected winner cannot be contacted, is ineligible, fails to claim a prize, and/or where applicable an affidavit of eligibility and publicity/liability release is not timely received, is incomplete or modified, the prize may be forfeited and an alternate winner from remaining valid, eligible entries submitted will be selected. In the event of a dispute regarding who submitted an entry, the entry will be deemed submitted by the authorized account holder of the e-mail account specified in the entry. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization (e.g., business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail addresses. No automatically generated entries will be accepted. Sponsor’s decisions as to the administration and operation of the Sweepstakes and the selection of potential winner(s) is final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes.

General Rules: By entering the Sweepstakes, you agree to be bound by these Official Rules. The Sweepstakes is offered by Sponsor, who is not responsible for (i) late, delayed, incomplete, illegible, misdirected or undeliverable entries, responses, or other correspondence, whether by e-mail or postal mail or otherwise; (ii) theft, destruction, unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials; or (iii) phone, electrical, network, computer, hardware, software program or transmission malfunctions, failures or difficulties. By entering the Sweepstakes, Entrant further agrees to release, indemnify, defend and hold Sponsors and their parent, affiliates, subsidiaries, directors, officers, employees, sponsors and agents, including advertising and promotion agencies, and assigns, and any other organizations related to the Sweepstakes, harmless, from any and all claims, injuries, damages, expenses or losses to person or property and/or liabilities of any nature that in any way arise from participation in this Sweepstakes or acceptance or use of a prize or parts thereof, including, without limitation, (i) any condition caused by events beyond Sponsors’ control that may cause the Sweepstakes to be disrupted or corrupted; (ii) any injuries, losses, or damages (compensatory, direct, incidental, consequential or otherwise) of any kind arising in connection with or as a result of the prize, or acceptance, possession, or use of the prize, or from participation in the Sweepstakes; and (iii) any printing or typographical errors in any materials associated with the Sweepstakes. Entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules, and Sponsors’ decisions in all respects relative to any Entrant are final. Grand Prize is awarded “as is” and without warranty of any kind, express or implied (including, without limitation, any implied warranty of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.) IN NO EVENT WILL SPONSORS BE LIABLE TO ENTRANT FOR ANY DIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, EXEMPLARY, PUNITIVE OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES (INCLUDING LOSS OF USE, DATA, BUSINESS OR PROFITS) ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ENTRANT’S PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, WHETHER SUCH LIABILITY ARISES FROM ANY CLAIM BASED UPON CONTRACT, WARRANTY, TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE), STRICT LIABILITY OR OTHERWISE, AND WHETHER OR NOT SPONSORS HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH LOSS OR DAMAGE. Some jurisdictions do not allow the limitation or exclusion of liability for incidental or consequential damages, so the above limitation or exclusion may not apply to you.

Publicity: Except where prohibited by law, by participating in the Sweepstakes and/or winning any prize, entrant consents to the use of his/her name, photo and/or likeness, biographical information, entry and statements attributed to Entrant for advertising and promotional purposes, including without limitation, inclusion in Sponsor’s newsletter, social media pages, the Sponsors’ homepages and website, without further limitation, restriction, compensation, notice, review, or approval. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be acknowledged or returned. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes in whole or in part, in the event of fraud, technical or other difficulties or if the integrity of the Sweepstakes is compromised, without liability to the Entrant. Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any Entrant or winner in the event that the Sponsors determine, in their sole and absolute discretion, that such disqualification is appropriate. The Sweepstakes is subject to these Official Rules and all applicable federal, state, provincial and local laws and regulations apply. As stated above, the Sweepstakes is void where prohibited or restricted by law. By participating in the Sweepstakes, Entrant acknowledges that Entrant has read these Official Rules and agrees to abide by them and by the decisions of Sponsors authorized herein, which are final and binding on all matters pertaining to the Sweepstakes. These Official Rules are governed by the law of the State of California, excluding rules governing choice of laws.

Arbitration: Except where prohibited by law, as a condition of participating in the Sweepstakes, Entrant agrees that any and all disputes which cannot be resolved between the parties, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Sweepstakes, any prizes awarded or the determination of winners, shall be resolved individually and exclusively by arbitration pursuant to the commercial arbitration rules of the American Arbitration Association, then effective, in San Francisco, California. Further, in any such dispute, claim or cause of action, under no circumstances will Entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and hereby waives all rights to claim indirect, punitive, incidental or consequential damages, or any other damages, including attorneys' fees, other than Entrant’s actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e., costs associated with entering the Sweepstakes), and Entrant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

Personal Information: Sponsor may collect personal data about Entrants online, in accordance with its privacy policy and as may be more specifically set forth in these Official Rules. Please review these Official Rules and Sponsor’s privacy policy. By participating in the Sweepstakes, Entrants hereby agree to Sponsor’s collection and use of their personal information and acknowledge that they have read and accepted these Official Rules and Sponsor’s privacy policy.

Winner’s List, Official Rules: For a list of prize winners or a paper copy of these Official Rules, send your request and a stamped, self-addressed envelope to Huckberry Adventuremobile Promotion, 2901 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704

Sponsor’s Addresses: 2901 South First Street Suite 200 Austin, TX 78704