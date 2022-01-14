There’s no denying it — the best of life is lived outside, and if you haven’t heard how Zeal Optics is working to preserve this ethos, you’d best take note. Perched high above sea level in Boulder, Colorado, Zeal designs its entire collection of eco-conscious sunglasses to protect your eyeballs from harmful UV radiation, through stylish and wholly sustainable means.

How stylish? Scope bestsellers like the Essential and our Editor-favorite Kennedy, to get a good sense of Zeal’s refined design sense. Or channel your inner sartorialist whilst on the crag with Zeal’s Ace or Memphis styles; both of which are constructed with premium Mazzucchelli acetate sourced from US-grown cotton. And speaking of sustainability, every pair of Zeals are made from the company’s signature Z-Resin — an entirely proprietary and biodegradable material made from the castor plant. Pair any of these frames with the optical precision of Zeal’s proprietary plant-based e-llume lens, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a greener, better-fitting pair of sunglasses anywhere. Classic style sense and Mother Nature: BFFs at last.