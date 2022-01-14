Every now and then, a product comes along that we’d be cool with fallin’ off the face of the planet (lookin’ at you Fidget Spinners). But that’s not the case at all with ZDA’s rare vintage sneakers. See, the Czechoslovakian footwear brand started building their signature trainers in the ‘50s, then halted manufacturing in the ‘80s—and for about 30 years they seemingly faded out of circulation. Fast forward to 2016, when a Japanese designer stumbled across ZDA’s old factory, discovering the original designs and machinery still intact. The brand was completely revived—and today, each old-school sneaker is built in that same old factory using Japanese designs and premium materials. Good thing, too. We just weren’t ready for these beauties to completely disappear.