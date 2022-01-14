Droughts, wildfires, zombies — there’s no shortage of scenarios to prepare for these days, but all the survival gear in the world won’t do you any good unless its compact enough to keep on you at all times. Designed by a former Marine Corps Sniper, every ZAPS Grenade is absolutely loaded with tools to help you survive in the the wild, but it packs down into one convenient, lightweight bundle. Complete with a solid steel carabiner, it clips easily to the outside of a pack or belt loop, and the tightly woven paracord exterior is tough enough to be tossed in the glove box without fear of it unraveling. Available in a bright rescue red, or stealthier options like OD green and black, each grenade features fishing hooks, ready-made wire snares, stormproof matches, a 1-gallon ziploc bag, knife blade, compass, and tons of other gear. Don’t be caught unprepared: grab a survival grenade and rest easy knowing that when you pull the paracord pin, you’ll find everything you need to make it through the apocalypse unscathed.