The desktop is an oft-neglected piece of real estate, what with its proximity to paperwork and all, and that’s a perception ystudio is changing one instrument at a time. Each pen, pencil, and case is precision cut from brass and wenge wood for a look and heft that transcends “quality” and enters “luxury” territory. We’ve all had those fleeting encounters with objects that feel the perfect amount of heavy in our hands, and it’s precisely that indescribable satisfaction ystudio has perfected.

Each piece is further refined with mechanics that function so smoothly you may find yourself twisting and clicking more than writing. And that’s just fine - the more you handle them, the more the brass oxidizes uniquely over time, so you can look down at your pen in your golden years for a tangible reminder of the decades’ worth of great ideas you jotted down. Even when not in use, they infuse any desktop with that sophisticated, timeless vibe usually reserved for the sleekest movie sets — except these can be all yours.