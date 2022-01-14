Rocky I, Cool Runnings, Rocky II, The Karate Kid, Rocky III, Rocky IV... The point is, everyone loves a good underdog story. Which is why we’re drawn to YORK Athletics, an upstart footwear brand with a fighter’s mentality. And though the brand itself may be new, this isn’t their first time around the block: The family behind the brand has been manufacturing custom shoes for athletes since 1946, including shoes for NFL hall-of-famer Johnny Unitas, AKA “The Golden Arm.” Each pair of understated YORK trainers has all the right features you want, but none of the bells and whistles you don't—no huge logos, gaudy colors, or weird overlays. Just low-key looks, featherweight performance, and unbeatable comfort.