Rocky I, Cool Runnings, Rocky II, The Karate Kid, Rocky III, Rocky IV… The point is, everyone loves a good underdog story. Which is why we latched onto York Athletics, an upstart footwear brand with a fighter’s mentality. And though the brand itself may be new, this isn’t their first time around the block: The family behind the brand has been manufacturing custom shoes for athletes since 1946, including shoes for NFL hall-of-famer Johnny Unitas, AKA “The Golden Arm.”





At Huckberry, we’ve been backing YORK from the moment we laid eyes on ‘em, and every new drop continues to push the limits of performance in ways we’ve never seen before. This time around they managed, through some kind of textile black magic wizardry, to capture all of the soft, stretchy, breathable comfort of your favorite athletic sweatshirt into their newest Henry trainer. It's like slipping an abrasion-resistant, highly breathable cloud with stretch comfort onto your foot that provides all of the high-quality performance you need and, perhaps more importantly, none of the bells and whistles you don't — no huge logos, gaudy colors, or weird space-ninja design overlays. Just low-key looks, featherweight performance, and unbeatable comfort. That’s why we’re proud to stand behind York — they prove time and again that later on down the line they’ll be remembered as the underdog that came back and shook some sense into the footwear world.