Born out of London in the late ‘90s, Yogi Footwear delivers fine, handcrafted leather shoes and moccasins with a sneakily rich history. In fact, every handsome pair is stitched by hand in a family-owned and operated factory in Portugal—Europe’s premium shoemaking mecca—going back three generations. Cut from supple, unlined suede and leather, each shoe is finished with a durable vibram outsole in a zero-drop, minimalist design. Their Lucas Leather Moccasin Boot is surprisingly lightweight, making it an easy-wearing wardrobe staple once boot season rolls around. Until then, their Lawson Suede Moccasin is a versatile classic we’ll be dressing up with chinos for trips to wine country, and dressing down with jeans for trips to Ted’s Tavern.