The word design can be a little intimidating — bringing to mind the kind of stuff that would look more at home on the set of The Fifth Element than, well, your home. But fear not, the dynamic designer duo (and married couple) behind Yield are here to clear the air. Inspired by their own home decorating experience, they’ve masterminded a lineup of thoughtfully-made home goods that strike a perfect balance between museum-worthy design and everyday utility. For instance, the French Press — a bit of a pet project for Yield’s founders who view coffee as a “constant in their relationship.” It balances its streamlined silhouette with colored glass and a tasteful copper plunger. Or the picture-frame-replacing Geo Stands — which bring you closer to your favorite photos by taking them out from behind glass and giving them some air. Like the rest of Yield’s collection, they’re a refreshing upgrade to an everyday object we might otherwise take for granted — a win-win for you and the place you call home.