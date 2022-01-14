Search Icon

Yeti’s bold first move was to revolutionize coolers as we know ‘em, and since then they’ve consistently taken a swing at updating and upgrading outdoorsman necessities—and knocking it out of the park every time. From their rugged tumblers and mugs to what we’d bet on being the toughest tote bag on planet Earth, Yeti’s gear is without a doubt in a league of its own. Their latest is the GoBox, a durable, waterproof gear storage box. On the outside, it’s made from an impact-resistant outer shell that closes with secure latches and a waterproof seal. On the inside, a gear caddy and organizer pockets in the lid keep your small gear organized, while the main storage has a removable divider to keep larger goods in place. Use it to keep your camp kitchen organized, your climbing gear ready for the send, a weekend’s worth of fishing tackle at hand, or just about anything you can think of. That’s the real beauty of the GoBox—it’s up for anything, and the possibilities are only limited by how adventurous you get with it.

