Yamazaki

“A place for everything, everything in its place.” - Benjamin Franklin

Mari Kondo’s book The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up, translated from the Japanese, hovered on the NYT best-seller list for 86 weeks straight. If you weren’t one of millions to read it (or join it’s growing cult of tidy-ers), here’s the gist in five words: Cleaner spaces make happier people. Simple as that. When it comes to organizing yours, it can’t get much simpler — or less spendy — to do a little adult-ing with the minimal, ultra-functional furnishings and storage crafted by Japan’s Yamazaki.

Founded as a family business more than 100 years ago, Yamazaki’s clutter-slaying furnishings have made them a household name in their home country, where they’re almost as popular as IKEA — just a whole lot nicer. We’ve gathered a tidy selection in the shop below for sprucing up your own home, like ingenious living room storage solutions for your records and magazines, which have already elevated our own living rooms from chaos to a zen-like state with their smart, artful designs. So go ahead, clean up a little — the results could change your life.

Pet Bowls with Stand

Yamazaki

Pet Bowls with Stand$35.00
Tower Deskbar

Yamazaki

Tower Deskbar$30.00
Headphone Stand

Yamazaki

Headphone Stand$19.00
Wood Top Shoe Rack Tower - 6 Tier

Yamazaki

Wood Top Shoe Rack Tower - 6 Tier$110.00
Tower Toilet Paper Stand w/ Tray

Yamazaki

Tower Toilet Paper Stand w/ Tray$30.00
Plain Rectangular Side Table

Yamazaki

Plain Rectangular Side Table$75.00
  • Exclusive
Rolling Side Table Wagon - Exclusive

Yamazaki

Rolling Side Table Wagon - Exclusive$85.00
Rin Magnetic Key Rack w/ Tray

Yamazaki

Rin Magnetic Key Rack w/ Tray$24.00
2 Level Dish Drainer Rack

Yamazaki

2 Level Dish Drainer Rack$78.00
12-Slot Metal Umbrella Holder

Yamazaki

12-Slot Metal Umbrella Holder$65.00
3-Tier Kitchen Cart With Handle

Yamazaki

3-Tier Kitchen Cart With Handle$120.00
Ceramic Food Canister - Small

Yamazaki

Ceramic Food Canister - Small$10.00
Ceramic Food Canister - Large

Yamazaki

Ceramic Food Canister - Large$12.00
Wall Mounted Wood Shelf

Yamazaki

Wall Mounted Wood Shelf$65.00
Plain Expandable 3-Tier Shoe Rack

Yamazaki

Plain Expandable 3-Tier Shoe Rack$85.00
Living Room Organizer

Yamazaki

Living Room Organizer$35.00
Tower Countertop Spice and Storage Rack

Yamazaki

Tower Countertop Spice and Storage Rack$32.00

