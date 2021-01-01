“A place for everything, everything in its place.” - Benjamin Franklin





Mari Kondo’s book The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up, translated from the Japanese, hovered on the NYT best-seller list for 86 weeks straight. If you weren’t one of millions to read it (or join it’s growing cult of tidy-ers), here’s the gist in five words: Cleaner spaces make happier people. Simple as that. When it comes to organizing yours, it can’t get much simpler — or less spendy — to do a little adult-ing with the minimal, ultra-functional furnishings and storage crafted by Japan’s Yamazaki.





Founded as a family business more than 100 years ago, Yamazaki’s clutter-slaying furnishings have made them a household name in their home country, where they’re almost as popular as IKEA — just a whole lot nicer. We’ve gathered a tidy selection in the shop below for sprucing up your own home, like ingenious living room storage solutions for your records and magazines, which have already elevated our own living rooms from chaos to a zen-like state with their smart, artful designs. So go ahead, clean up a little — the results could change your life.