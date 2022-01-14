Search Icon

Yamazaki

Yamazaki

“A place for everything, everything in its place.” - Benjamin Franklin

Mari Kondo’s book The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up, translated from the Japanese, hovered on the NYT best-seller list for 86 weeks straight. If you weren’t one of millions to read it (or join it’s growing cult of tidy-ers), here’s the gist in five words: Cleaner spaces make happier people. Simple as that. When it comes to organizing yours, it can’t get much simpler — or less spendy — to do a little adult-ing with the minimal, ultra-functional furnishings and storage crafted by Japan’s Yamazaki.

Founded as a family business more than 100 years ago, Yamazaki’s clutter-slaying furnishings have made them a household name in their home country, where they’re almost as popular as IKEA — just a whole lot nicer. We’ve gathered a tidy selection in the shop below for sprucing up your own home, like ingenious living room storage solutions for your records and magazines, which have already elevated our own living rooms from chaos to a zen-like state with their smart, artful designs. So go ahead, clean up a little — the results could change your life.

2 Level Dish Drainer Rack

Yamazaki

2 Level Dish Drainer Rack$88.00
Plain Rectangular Side Table

Yamazaki

Plain Rectangular Side Table$82.00
Rolling Utility Cart

Yamazaki

Rolling Utility Cart$148.00
Tower Deskbar

Yamazaki

Tower Deskbar$36.00
Smart Magnetic Key Rack with Tray

Yamazaki

Smart Magnetic Key Rack with Tray$26.00
Pet Bowls with Stand

Yamazaki

Pet Bowls with Stand$35.00
Wood Wall Clock

Yamazaki

Wood Wall Clock$50.00
Tower Leaning Ladder with Adjustable Shelf

Yamazaki

Tower Leaning Ladder with Adjustable Shelf$95.00
Tower Countertop Spice and Storage Rack

Yamazaki

Tower Countertop Spice and Storage Rack$35.00

