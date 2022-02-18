Search Icon

In Alaska, XTRATUF is king. What cowboy boots are to Texans, what flip flops are to Hawaiians, and what Bean Boots are to Mainers, XTRATUFs are to the residents and deep-sea fishermen of our 49th state. It’s because no matter how rough the weather gets, these boots keep their cool—blasting through roadside slush and staying dry when submersed in puddles. Unlike clunkier winter boots, you just slip these on and head out the door. Their grippy, lugged soles and burly, 100% waterproof construction comes in a lightweight design that’s as comfortable as a sneaker. Whether it’s ski weekends, shoveling the driveway, or trekking to the office when the weather is rough—these come through huge. If they’re good enough for Deadliest Catch, they’re definitely good enough for us.

