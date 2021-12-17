Welcome to the Fort Knox of bags. Unless you hold the keys or know the code, getting into an XD is tough. Some say near impossible. With all zippers and access points hidden to the outside observer—plus slash-proof exteriors that a pickpocket with a boxcutter can’t hack into—you can feel safe holding your laptop, camera equipment, and everyday gear in these bags through any crowd or crowded subway car. They’re even built so you can lock your bag to a truck bed, bike, or fencepost while you make a pitstop and not think twice about it—a definite first for us.



So yes, these bags can get slashed with a dagger and take it in stride (ed note: just thought we’d reiterate that.) But they’re also damn-smart travel bags filled with efficient interior organization and secure features, like RFID-blocking secret pockets to hold an emergency credit card. So when you’re traveling internationally with the Duffel or commuting through the city with the Urban Roll-top on your back, you might have to worry if the crew from Ocean’s 11 wants your stuff, but definitely not a pickpocket or nosy baggage handler.