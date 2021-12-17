Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Scrolling through photos of greats like Miles Davis and Paul Newman can inspire serious wardrobe jealousy. Where did those guys get such sturdily-sewn buttondowns, perfectly-worn sweatshirts, and subtly-swaggering Western wear? Instead of leaving us to comb the archives, the team at Wythe New York pored over collections of menswear dating back to the ‘50s and ‘60s—and tailored their own collection of sharp-looking staples. Their founder’s tenure sourcing fabric for top menswear makers gave them access to limited materials with more texture and character than what you’d typically find in non-custom pieces. So they’re meant to be lived in for the long term, and get softer and softer as you wear them. The word classic nails what these guys are doing, dead on.

Washed Pearl Snap Flannel Shirt

Wythe New York

Washed Pearl Snap Flannel Shirt$115.98 $178.00
Indigo Discharge Selvedge Bandana

Wythe New York

Indigo Discharge Selvedge Bandana$48.98 $65.00
Moleskin Pearl Snap Shirt

Wythe New York

Moleskin Pearl Snap Shirt$178.00
Moleskin Pearl Snap Shirt

Wythe New York

Moleskin Pearl Snap Shirt$115.98 $178.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon