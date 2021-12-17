Scrolling through photos of greats like Miles Davis and Paul Newman can inspire serious wardrobe jealousy. Where did those guys get such sturdily-sewn buttondowns, perfectly-worn sweatshirts, and subtly-swaggering Western wear? Instead of leaving us to comb the archives, the team at Wythe New York pored over collections of menswear dating back to the ‘50s and ‘60s—and tailored their own collection of sharp-looking staples. Their founder’s tenure sourcing fabric for top menswear makers gave them access to limited materials with more texture and character than what you’d typically find in non-custom pieces. So they’re meant to be lived in for the long term, and get softer and softer as you wear them. The word classic nails what these guys are doing, dead on.