Ahhh. That great feeling you get when you fill your lungs with a big breath of clean wilderness O2 isn’t an illusion — the air really is cleaner out there. Outdoor air pollution in cities gets a lot of press, but how about the air in our houses, offices, and other indoor spaces where we spend 90% of our time? As it turns out, it can be downright nasty. Most of that is down to particles, tiny pollutants and allergens that get stuck in your lungs and make you sick — or worse. Former rocket turbine engineer Eric Munoz and his Silicon Valley-based team of aerospace engineers set out to tackle that problem, and their creation, the Wynd, borders on a mini-miracle.





The Wynd packs all the air-cleaning power you’d usually need a loud, large-sized air filtration device for into one tiny unit about as big as a tall can of Budweiser that weighs only one pound. Thanks to some incredible engineering tweaks, the internal filter siphons in air around you at a record rate and removes particles as small as .3 microns (1/120th the size of a human hair) to create a “personal bubble” of fresh, allergen/pollutant free air ideal for your desk at work, car, or anywhere else you care to take it. And with 8 hours of portable battery life, you can take it almost anywhere. In case you were still in doubt, the elegantly engineered Wynd comes with it’s own pollution tracker that unhooks from the unit to let you see the conditions of any room on its built-in iPhone app (our house … not so good). You can even keep tabs on your family or friends air quality if they have one. Here’s to feeling as good in here as we do out there.