The Military Duffle

Story
Bags built tough to reflect the character of their owners
Much like a nice pair of selvage jeans, a trusted everyday bag is necessary for any man. While finding that sweet spot between too formal and too casual is usually a little tricky for a leather bag, WP Standard makes it look like a walk in the park with their classic Military Duffle. WP Standard founder, Ryan Barr, found inspiration for this bag from his father’s military duffle that he brought home from Vietnam. Barr recreated the tough, versatile, simple, and sleek design of his father’s bag in this full-grain leather recreation that will serve you loyally just as Barr’s father’s bag served him.
Features
- Scaled-down version of the classic, top-loading military bag
- Includes exterior zipper pocket for quick access to daily essentials, leather luggage tag, and leather shoulder strap with shoulder pad for comfort
- Thick leather handles on the body of the bag give a more versatile approach with more than one way to carry the bag
- Top loading bag with brass security rings and buckle for strength when fastening the duffle
- The ethos of “Built to Last” embodied in every stitch on the bag as full-grain leather is the thickest and most durable leather, YKK zippers are the industry gold standard, brass hardware lasts forever
Materials
- Full-grain vegetable tanned leather
- Brass clasps and eyelets
- YKK signature zippers
Dimensions
- Size: 20” x 10”
- Weight: 4¼ lbs
