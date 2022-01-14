There’s something about supple, full-grain leather with its buttery soft texture and rich whiskey coloring that makes us swoon. Even better, when we find it in a handsome-as-hell lineup of sturdy bags and wallets made for using day in and day out. That’s what happened when we discovered WP Standard—makers of some of the finest USA-made leather goods we’ve had the fortune of finding. Based out of Atlanta, Georgia, these guys meticulously craft heritage-inspired styles like the rugged Military Duffle, taking cues from your Grandad’s old weekender and cut from 100% full-grain veg-tanned leather, or the Canvas Travel Tote—built with a heavy-duty canvas construction and durable leather handles. And just like your favorite barstool, each one of their durable leather wallets will only get better the more you use it, developing a hard-earned patina over the years. So whichever style you end up with, you can expect to get a lifetime’s worth of miles out of it.