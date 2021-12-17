Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

WORN

The team at WORN had a big question—how could we all pay so much attention to the smallest details of our shoes, and then not really care about what goes into our socks? So they went out and built a lineup of comfortable, well-built socks worthy of the spotlight. Like your most useful kicks, each pair of socks in their collection is purpose-built for certain activities and terrain—and they’re knit from Arrowool™, a merino wool with upgraded performance properties. They’re the rare sock worthy of excitement, a cult following, and a whole lot of long adventures on your feet.

Everyday Enhanced Sock

WORN

Everyday Enhanced Sock$17.00
T3 Hike Sock

WORN

T3 Hike Sock$24.00
T3 Ankle: Sparrow Sock

WORN

T3 Ankle: Sparrow Sock$16.00
T3 Ankle: Sparrow Sock

WORN

T3 Ankle: Sparrow Sock$16.00
Ultra Soft Sunday Sock

WORN

Ultra Soft Sunday Sock$19.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon