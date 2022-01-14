The Woolrich story began all the way back in 1830 when founder John Rich built his first woolen mill in Plum Run, Pennsylvania. From his mule cart, he sold his woolen fabrics to loggers, miners, rivermen and hunters. In 1845, Rich moved the mill to what is now Woolrich, Pennsylvania, and today, it is the site of the longest continuously running woolen mill in the United States.





Tapping into those two centuries of expertise with wool, we bring you an all-new Huckberry Exclusive: our take on the work shirt, U.S.-built from a proprietary bolt of Woolrich’s most advanced stuff. See, we had ‘em use a special washable 100% wool that you can’t get anywhere else, and fused those classic technologies with our favorite modern fit (tailored, but not too trim) and finished it with classic shirting details like pleated utility pockets and reinforced collar, yoke and cuffs so it always keeps its shape no matter where you’re working. Woolrich then cast each shirt in its own vibrant colors, taken from the places that inspire us most. Y’know, out there.