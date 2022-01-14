Woolrich has set the standard for adventure-ready outdoors gear for the past 200 years. Their rugged boots have outfitted Arctic expeditions, and their legendary blankets have kept soldiers warm since the Civil War. That’s why we’re excited to offer the latest line in their collection of heritage headwear. From crushable wool felts for wrangling horses on the homestead, to wool-blend trapper hats that’ll keep you toasty as you trudge through the snow — Woolrich has the right cap to keep you covered.