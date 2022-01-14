If America’s textile industry held a cocktail party showcasing its most enduring styles, Woolrich would be there with a stiff drink. As the oldest running vertically-integrated woolen mill in the United States, Woolrich has spent the last 184 years perfecting the art of wool—which more than deserves a toast (whiskey, neat we’d wager). They’ve recently focused all their experience on building something that seems so obvious in hindsight—incredibly comfortable pairs of slippers. In classic Woolrich fashion they’re not only cozy, but also built with a workman-like durability that comes from Woolrich’s roots in central PA. So you can trust ‘em to stick around for years—and put in work outside of the house too.