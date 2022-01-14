If America’s textile industry held a cocktail party showcasing its most enduring styles, Woolrich would be there with a stiff drink. As the oldest running vertically-integrated woolen mill in the United States, Woolrich has spent the last 183 years perfecting the art of wool — which more than deserves a toast (whiskey, neat we’d wager).
Just in time for fall’s football games and nights around the campfire, we’ve secured some of Woolrich’s highest-quality blankets. The exclusive Huckberry x Woolrich Topo blanket is one of our longest running collaborations, a classic tribute to the mountains that we bring back every year to satisfy popular demand. This season, it’s accompanied by an exclusive colorway of the Camp Blanket — the perfect everyday blanket for everything from the bedroom to the living room to the campsite — and a selection of other hearty wool blankets that have got you covered no matter what your cozy needs might be.
