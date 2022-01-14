The simple pleasures of gardening are no secret. Nurturing a tiny seed ‘til it blooms into a full-grown plant is an incredibly rewarding hobby. Plus, living with plants has been proven to boost health, reduce stress, and sharpen focus. But gardening is just something us city-dwellers don’t have much access to. Well, until now. These wall-mounted planters from Woolly Pockets have made it ridiculously easy to maintain a beautiful living wall or herb garden in any space. Their planters can be hung outdoors or inside and with their modular design, there’s no limit to how big or small your garden can be. Combine multiple Woolly Pockets to create an impressive living wall, or just put one up in the kitchen for a few fresh herbs. And if you’re worried about your lack of a green thumb, their Living Wall planter features self-watering well to save you the guesswork. Yep, you’re fresh outta excuses. Thanks to Woolly Pockets, it’s never been easier to cultivate your own private garden.