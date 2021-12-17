Rarely do the past and the future balance so perfectly quite like a Woolly Made wallet. Every modern feature is complimented by a touch of heritage. For instance, their minimalist design approach is made better with the vegetable-tanned leather sourced from one of the last tanneries in America. And while they laser cut each stitch hole in the wallets, they balance it out with handcrafted stitchwork and a close eye on the details. It’s this careful balance that had us intrigued with Woolly Made, but when we got our hands on their wallets, we were hooked—the quality, feel, and handsomeness are even better in person. Never stuck in the past and never fixated on the future, we think Woolly Made cracked the code on the wallet-making game.