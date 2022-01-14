Just a few years out of the gate, Wood & Faulk has received no small amount of praise for their durable, handsome leather and canvas goods. Now, the homespun brand is stocked across the globe, adored and endorsed by the smallest craftsman and heads of fashion empires alike. Matt Pierce started Wood & Faulk (named after the intersection where he grew up) as a blog devoted to DIY projects and tips, but his readers soon called for goods available for purchase. The Camp Stool (on many a Huckberry wish-list) is crafted from Ash hardwood and English bridle leather—it’ll last a lifetime, making regular appearances at the campsite and backyard barbeque alike. Another favorite, the Northwesterner, is made from high-quality waxed cotton, moccasin leather, and reinforced inside and out — a classic that’s certain to become your new go-to weekender bag or carry-on. And Wood & Faulk’s smaller goods are no lesser in quality: sturdy five-panel ballcaps, bridle leather mason jar sleeves (for hot coffee and warm cider), and camo-lined travel packs (to store the handheld essentials) round out a stellar selection of Wood & Falk trappings we’re proud to be offering here on Huckberry.