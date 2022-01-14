“At the end of the day, 100 years for a single style of boot is damn impressive, and we wouldn't be surprised if the 1000 Mile Boot is around for 100 more.” -GQ





1000 miles is just the beginning. Having seen (and owned) well-worn pairs of Wolverine boots that go back a decade or longer, with perfectly creased leather and soles molded to a custom fit, we can attest that they just get better the more miles you walk in them. It’s what Wolverine had in mind when they built the original pairs starting in the 1910s. Today, they’re still crafted in the USA to be as sturdy as they were back then—with a resoleable construction, Vibram heels, and durable Horween leather. It’s just up to you to put them through their paces.