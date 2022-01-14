Backgammon is having a resurgence — one of many in its 5,000-year history that dates back to ancient Mesopotamia. There’s something about the quick-paced, addictive play that elevates the humble board game to a pastime worthy of sharing with the next generation. Which brings us to Wolfum, an LA-based housewares manufacturer that builds collector-worthy birchwood backgammon sets, along with a full lineup of home essentials. Their artful designs are a distinct blip on the long backgammon timeline, thanks to the handiwork of Annabel Inganni, named a best designer in L.A. by Dwell. Blending Baltic birch, brass hardware, and eco-friendly printing, each set is a game room centerpiece, and just an excellent way to spend a weekend afternoon.