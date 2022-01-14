Lace up a cap toe or wingtip and, yes, you look like a boss, but by lunchtime you’re inevitably calling for foot reinforcements. That’s where Wolf & Shepherd come into play. For a little while now, they’ve been whipping the shoe industry into shape with iconic, Italian leather dress shoes re-engineered with the highest-performance materials on the market. So, when you pull a pair on your feet, you look slick enough to attend tea with Winston Churchill, but also feel like you could head out for a run (like pro Juris Silenieks did when he won a half-marathon with W&S’s on his feet). This all makes perfect sense coming from Wolf and Shepherd’s founder, Justin Schneider, who cut his teeth as an Adidas designer and Notre Dame decathlete. Using track-shoe tech, like proprietary memory foam and carbon fiber, he surgically cut all that “legacy weight” outta W&S’s shoes — all while preserving the timeless shapes and premium leathers that make dress shoes, y’know, dressy.





Wolf and Shepherd’s newest is The Gambit Double-Monk. With buckles instead of laces, it’s an outlier on the dress shoe spectrum, in a good way. The style, originally worn by monks way way back in the day (hence the name), has made a huge comeback in recent years as the one of the most self-assured dress styles out. Hell, James Bond himself has even worn a couple pairs in the latest films. And the way Wolf and Shepherd work their magic, it’s amazing how they’ve seamlessly incorporated so much tech into traditional Portuguese-made construction. Feeling the instant comfort when you slip these on will really let you know it’s time to kiss your old clunkers goodbye and get ready to have your nice shoes also be the shoes you never wanna take off.