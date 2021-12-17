We’re addicted to mountain air, alpine trails, and big sky country—not dehydrated camp food. That’s why we’re thanking our lucky stars we found Wolf & Grizzly, engineers of the smartest, most portable way to cook real food on the go. Their grill and firepit—whether you pair ‘em up or bring them on their own—are the most compact on the planet. The grill packs down to the size of a water bottle and weighs a touch over two pounds. While the fire pit folds up thinner than 1”. You bet we take ‘em with us camping to cook up fresh-caught fish and skillet hash. And in the off-season, they’re perfect for tailgating and grilling sessions on your apartment terrace. With easy setup and cleanup and three height settings, no matter what your campfire setup looks like—stacked wood or a shorter charcoal pit—you can count on meals being grilled to perfection.