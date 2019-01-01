Withings

Steel HR Sport + Leather Strap

in White

Story

Advanced performance housed in a handsome, classic watch design

The HR Sport from Withings is sleek, stylish and modern — in other words, everything you wouldn't expect from an activity tracker/watch hybrid. The Activite's elegantly minimal face belies the full suite of activity tracking features accessed by syncing the watch to any Apple or Android smartphone.

Features

  • Activity tracking includes heart rate, steps, distance, swim, running and calories
  • Easily activate workout mode right on your wrist, choosing from over 30 activities
  • Connected GPS tracks distance, elevation, and pace
  • Fitness level assessment using a VO2 Max estimation
  • Embedded digital screen on the watchface delivers workout details and can also texts, email, calendar and other smartphone applications
  • Sleep monitoring provides sleep cycle analysis and silent, vibrating alarm
  • Automatic synchronization makes it easy to follow your data on your smartphone
  • Hands automatically adjust with synced phone as you travel through time zones
  • Powered by standard button watch battery that lasts up to eight months
  • Analog sub-dial tracks progress toward your daily goal
  • Water resistant to 5 ATM/50 meters — no worries over swimming with it on
  • Stainless steel case, chrome hands and double-domed glass
  • Silicone sport strap included

Materials

  • Case Material: Stainless steel
  • Crystal Material: Mineral glass
  • Strap Material: Silicone

Dimensions

  • Case Diameter: 39.5 mm
  • Case Thickness: 13 mm
  • Strap Width: 20 mm

