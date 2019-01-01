Steel HR Sport + Leather Strap

Story
Advanced performance housed in a handsome, classic watch design
The HR Sport from Withings is sleek, stylish and modern — in other words, everything you wouldn't expect from an activity tracker/watch hybrid. The Activite's elegantly minimal face belies the full suite of activity tracking features accessed by syncing the watch to any Apple or Android smartphone.
Features
- Activity tracking includes heart rate, steps, distance, swim, running and calories
- Easily activate workout mode right on your wrist, choosing from over 30 activities
- Connected GPS tracks distance, elevation, and pace
- Fitness level assessment using a VO2 Max estimation
- Embedded digital screen on the watchface delivers workout details and can also texts, email, calendar and other smartphone applications
- Sleep monitoring provides sleep cycle analysis and silent, vibrating alarm
- Automatic synchronization makes it easy to follow your data on your smartphone
- Hands automatically adjust with synced phone as you travel through time zones
- Powered by standard button watch battery that lasts up to eight months
- Analog sub-dial tracks progress toward your daily goal
- Water resistant to 5 ATM/50 meters — no worries over swimming with it on
- Stainless steel case, chrome hands and double-domed glass
- Silicone sport strap included
Materials
- Case Material: Stainless steel
- Crystal Material: Mineral glass
- Strap Material: Silicone
Dimensions
- Case Diameter: 39.5 mm
- Case Thickness: 13 mm
- Strap Width: 20 mm
