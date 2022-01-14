We knew we were on to something when we discovered Withings’ understated Activité health tracker, and it turns out we weren’t the only ones. Just like Facebook acquires promising products like Instagram, tech maker Nokia has brought Withings into their stable. The result is further proof that your connected gear doesn’t have to look like it's from The Jetsons to get you futuristic results — and even more of the simple-to-use functionality that we’ve come to expect from the European wunderkinds behind the best-seller.





For less than a few meetings with a personal trainer, Steel HR Sport can measure your fitness and health to coach you toward a fitter future with key measurements like heart rate, VO2 max estimation, and a connected GPS that can track elevation, distance, and steps. Impressive for a smart watch in it’s own right, the Steel’s feature list is all the more exciting when you find it’s housed in a detailed, finely finished case with a modern dial design that doesn’t scream smart watch, but rather whispers of Scandinavian designs. The Steel HR Sport comes equipped with a silicone rubber strap that’s basically anything-proof, making it suitable for any activity, and it even includes a leather strap that excels in dressier settings to make sure you never miss a measurement.