Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Withernot

It all started during an English football match back in 1823, when a player decided to pick the ball up with his hands—and just went with it. And that’s how rugby became a sport. The rugby shirt followed soon after, born out of the necessity to withstand 80 minutes of scrums, tackles, and tough play. Even climbers in the ‘70s and ‘80s adopted the style, thanks to its rugged durability. Withernot’s Rugby Shirts are a faithful interpretation of this heritage classic—using the same traditional silhouette and heavy cotton build. If you’re looking to add a little history to your wardrobe, these retro rugbies are a solid place to start.

Ulysses Rugby Shirt

Withernot

Ulysses Rugby Shirt$98.50
Euphrates Rugby Shirt

Withernot

Euphrates Rugby Shirt$98.50
Blue Ridge Rugby Shirt

Withernot

Blue Ridge Rugby Shirt$98.50
Hellbender Rugby Shirt

Withernot

Hellbender Rugby Shirt$98.50
White Cap Rugby Shirt

Withernot

White Cap Rugby Shirt$98.50
Voyageur Rugby Shirt

Withernot

Voyageur Rugby Shirt$98.50

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon