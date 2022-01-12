It all started during an English football match back in 1823, when a player decided to pick the ball up with his hands—and just went with it. And that’s how rugby became a sport. The rugby shirt followed soon after, born out of the necessity to withstand 80 minutes of scrums, tackles, and tough play. Even climbers in the ‘70s and ‘80s adopted the style, thanks to its rugged durability. Withernot’s Rugby Shirts are a faithful interpretation of this heritage classic—using the same traditional silhouette and heavy cotton build. If you’re looking to add a little history to your wardrobe, these retro rugbies are a solid place to start.