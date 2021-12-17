When we came across Wise’s lineup of minimally packaged grooming essentials, we were thoroughly impressed by the list of all-natural ingredients (99% of which we could confidently pronounce). The brand was born in co-founder Simon Chercuitte’s barber chair, after a realization that both he and his clients were seeking care products more in step with a healthier, eco-friendly lifestyle. So they whipped up a line of ultra-simple essentials that remind us of the wilderness — which makes sense, since that’s exactly where every single ingredient comes from. Locally sourced from the Boreal Forest in Canada, each pomade and shampoo smells so fresh and so clean — and it all comes packaged in attractive reusable containers that elevate your countertop from the days of overpowering body spray.