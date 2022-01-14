After a visit to one of Tokyo’s infamously high-end cocktail bars, and maybe a few too many, Chris Little became mesmerized with the crystal clear sphere of ice in his glass and started asking questions. Apparently, to get a sphere of ice to be perfectly clear, bartenders either carve them by hand, or rely on machines that cost upward of $1,000 to make ‘em. Seems insane, no? So in order to share a little of the cocktail magic he experienced in Japan, Little teamed up with his brother, an engineer, and got to work on Wintersmiths. After a year and many, many prototypes, their original Baller was born — making perfectly clear ice spheres in home freezers for a fraction of the cost that high-end cocktail bars pay to get the same thing.





So here’s how it works: in a precisely-calibrated insulated mold, these ice spheres slowly freeze water from top to bottom, forcing out air bubbles along the way. Just fill up the mold, pop it in the freezer for a day, and you end up with perfectly clear spheres of ice, free of imperfections. They not only look good enough to live up to the quality of your favorite sippin’ beverage (be it whiskey, whisky, rye, bourbon, or scotch), but they melt more slowly and evenly than typical, air-bubble-filled ice spheres. In other words, your at-home bar is a step closer to becoming a world class cocktail lounge.