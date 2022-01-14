The perfect tee — it’s the Holy Grail of year-round basics. It’s got to be simultaneously soft and durable, fit perfectly, and age like a fine bottle of Cutty Sark. And we think local newcomers Winston Made have made just that. Founded in the San Francisco Bay Area, Winston Made set out in 2012 to make the perfect tee, a goal that it quickly accomplished with its simple, 100% cotton shirts — tees that fit perfectly at the very first wear. Since then, the company has expanded its wares to include heartier workshirts (dare we call them ‘shackets?’) and sturdy canvas and leather bags, all made with top-shelf fabrics and sundries that are sure to stand the test of time. Stock up now — these goods are made for adventuring.