If you’re lucky enough to get custom-built shoes from an old-school London cobbler on Jermym Street (ed note: ha, maybe someday), chances are you’re not just gonna throw ‘em away after a couple seasons. That’s how it is with the smart new wallets from Wingback too. Like a real good pair of shoes, you wear it in over the years until it develops a patina and truly feels like your own. Each wallet is stitched together by hand in a London workshop, with Italian leather from Tuscany and custom-machined metal hardware. And even with a minimalist design, they’re as convenient as a bifold — so you can easily grab your cards whenever you need ‘em, while keeping the wallet closed and your cash securely wrapped inside.
Bummer. No products are currently available from Wingback London
Not to worry, there's always something new to check out:Shop Today's Just Landed Gear