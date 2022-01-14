Growing and nurturing a collaborative domestic manufacturing community remains Wilson & Willy’s primary objective. It’s a goal that comes naturally for founder John Mooty, who cut his teeth as the creative director responsible for reintroducing 150-year-old Faribault Woolen Mills to an entirely new generation of consumers. Not only does this mean that Wilson & Willy’s gets exclusive wool fabrics from Faribault, but also that there’s a lot of history behind their “Undoubtedly US-made” apparel. Just run your hands over the waxed finish on the Full-Zip Anorak, slide an arm through the moleskin-lined waxed rambler coat, or button up the horn buttons on (our personal favorite) the Carver Shirt, and it’s clear that you’re dealing with a brand that’s gone the extra mile to make hard-wearing wardrobe staples that’ll get better and better with age.