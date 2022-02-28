Search Icon

When you think of everyday luxury, what comes to mind? A vintage Rolex? Weekly massage appointments? Buying wine by the case? Before we get too far ahead of ourselves, we always think our wardrobes are a good place to start. Particularly, materials. So the team at Wills searched far and wide for purveyors that could hook guys like us up with quality cashmere, merino wool, linen, and supima cotton without putting our wallets in a chokehold. Wild stretches of terrain from Chile to Mongolia yield us the superfine fibers that make Wills’ lineup softer than a whisper in a well-appointed library. The end result is a collection so comfortable and stylish, you'll feel like a million bucks without breaking the bank.

The Garment-Dyed Suit

If your name’s not Michael Jordan or David Byrne, the big, boxy suit look probably isn’t for you. We prefer the lightweight grace and unstructured tailoring of Wills’s Garment Dyed Blazer and Easy Trouser—an ideal pick for looking and feeling your best when the temperature and spirits are high.
Garment Dyed Blazer

Wills

Garment Dyed Blazer$198.00
Garment Dyed Easy Trouser

Wills

Garment Dyed Easy Trouser$128.00
Two Button Henley

Wills

Two Button Henley$62.98 $158.00
Ribbed Crew Two Tone

Wills

Ribbed Crew Two Tone$128.98 $198.00
Speckled Merino Crewneck

Wills

Speckled Merino Crewneck$68.98 $98.00
Speckled Merino Crewneck

Wills

Speckled Merino Crewneck$68.98 $98.00
Aran Cable Cardigan

Wills

Aran Cable Cardigan$108.98 $198.00
Cashmere Boucle Crew

Wills

Cashmere Boucle Crew$193.98 $298.00
Cashmere Saddle Shoulder Crewneck

Wills

Cashmere Saddle Shoulder Crewneck$147.98 $228.00
Cashmere Saddle Shoulder Crewneck

Wills

Cashmere Saddle Shoulder Crewneck$159.98 $228.00
Cashmere Waffle Stitch Crewneck

Wills

Cashmere Waffle Stitch Crewneck$160.98 $248.00
Cashmere Waffle Stitch Crewneck

Wills

Cashmere Waffle Stitch Crewneck$160.98 $248.00
Cashmere Waffle Stitch Crewneck

Wills

Cashmere Waffle Stitch Crewneck$110.98 $248.00
Speckled Merino Crewneck

Wills

Speckled Merino Crewneck$68.98 $98.00
Classic Cashmere Crewneck

Wills

Classic Cashmere Crewneck$117.98 $168.00
Classic Cashmere Crewneck

Wills

Classic Cashmere Crewneck$117.98 $168.00
Classic Cashmere Crewneck

Wills

Classic Cashmere Crewneck$117.98 $168.00
Classic Cashmere Crewneck

Wills

Classic Cashmere Crewneck$108.98 $168.00
Cashmere Waffle Stitch Pullover

Wills

Cashmere Waffle Stitch Pullover$110.98 $158.00
Cashmere Waffle Stitch Pullover

Wills

Cashmere Waffle Stitch Pullover$110.98 $158.00
Cashmere Waffle Stitch Pullover

Wills

Cashmere Waffle Stitch Pullover$110.98 $158.00
Classic Cashmere Quarter Zip

Wills

Classic Cashmere Quarter Zip$152.98 $218.00
Cashmere Quarter Zip Mock

Wills

Cashmere Quarter Zip Mock$152.98 $218.00
Classic Cashmere Quarter Zip

Wills

Classic Cashmere Quarter Zip$152.98 $218.00
  • Made in the USA
Cashmere Socks

Wills

Cashmere Socks$33.98 $49.00
  • Made in the USA
Cashmere Socks

Wills

Cashmere Socks$33.98 $49.00
Wrinkle Free LSBD

Wills

Wrinkle Free LSBD$98.00
Stretch Wool Blazer

Wills

Stretch Wool Blazer$328.00
Spacedye Alpaca Hoodie

Wills

Spacedye Alpaca Hoodie$102.98 $158.00
Wrinkle Free Linen Shirt

Wills

Wrinkle Free Linen Shirt$98.00
Spacedye Alpaca Crew

Wills

Spacedye Alpaca Crew$62.98 $158.00
Garment Dyed Easy Trouser

Wills

Garment Dyed Easy Trouser$128.00
Cable Knit Wool Sweater

Wills

Cable Knit Wool Sweater$148.00
Stretch Wool Trouser

Wills

Stretch Wool Trouser$198.00
Wrinkle Free LSBD

Wills

Wrinkle Free LSBD$98.00
Wrinkle Free Linen Shirt

Wills

Wrinkle Free Linen Shirt$98.00
Cable Knit Wool Sweater

Wills

Cable Knit Wool Sweater$148.00
Cable Knit Wool Sweater

Wills

Cable Knit Wool Sweater$148.00
Women's Fisherman Colorblock Turtleneck

Wills

Women's Fisherman Colorblock Turtleneck$160.98 $230.00
Women's Retro Quarter Zip

Wills

Women's Retro Quarter Zip$122.98 $189.00
Aran Cable Crew

Wills

Aran Cable Crew$131.98 $188.00
Speckled Merino Crewneck

Wills

Speckled Merino Crewneck$68.98 $98.00
Women's Classic Boyfriend Cardigan

Wills

Women's Classic Boyfriend Cardigan$131.98 $189.00
Seersucker Easy Trouser

Wills

Seersucker Easy Trouser$69.98 $128.00
Classic Cashmere Quarter Zip

Wills

Classic Cashmere Quarter Zip$152.98 $218.00
Cashmere Jogger with Tipping

Wills

Cashmere Jogger with Tipping$93.98 $188.00
Wool Cashmere Cable Quarter Zip

Wills

Wool Cashmere Cable Quarter Zip$108.98 $218.00
Speckled Merino Crewneck

Wills

Speckled Merino Crewneck$73.98 $98.00
Seersucker Easy Trouser

Wills

Seersucker Easy Trouser$69.98 $128.00
Building a Family Philosophy Around Slow Design
Artist James Perkins on the beauty of well-aged things, having fun, and passing ideas down to the next generation
Read More

