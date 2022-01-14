If you’ve ever been to Venice Beach, you’ve probably bought a thing or two from the boardwalk characters. And back when Will Leather Goods founder Will Adler was a Los Angeles-based actor, he was the entrepreneur among them slinging some pretty special belts. Fast forward more than 30 years, and Will Leather Goods has made the leap from the boardwalk to a small empire of exceptional, American-inspired leather goods.

Adler’s big break came when a department store representative crashed his Venice Beach stand for a massive order of 5,000 belts. Adler, always the hustler, said yes; and later that year, Will and his family were pulled back into the family business – lucky for us. Today they live in Oregon where they run the family business and three retail stores, paired with one in New York, and one in, of course, Venice Beach. Alongside a collection of Oregon inspired beaded belts, we love the Traveler Duffle and the brand new All-Weather Collection of messengers and duffles inspired by ripstop sails and the high seas.