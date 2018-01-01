The Field Guide Collection

Story
Start your Wildsam collection with a bang - go for the full set.
Launched in Fall 2012, Wildsam’s series of American field guides are small books that pack big on soul, local lore, interviews, memoirs, hand-drawn maps, personal essays, and more. Equal parts travel guide and tribute, the Wildsam series suits both weekenders and natives exploring these fabled cities alike.
Features
- Cities include: Brooklyn; Nashville; Austin; San Francisco; Detroit; New Orleans
- Original illustrations
- Tri-fold city maps
Materials
- 100 lb. cover stock
Dimensions
- 6.5” × 4”
