Wildsam Field Guides

The Field Guide Collection

Story

Start your Wildsam collection with a bang - go for the full set.

Launched in Fall 2012, Wildsam’s series of American field guides are small books that pack big on soul, local lore, interviews, memoirs, hand-drawn maps, personal essays, and more. Equal parts travel guide and tribute, the Wildsam series suits both weekenders and natives exploring these fabled cities alike.

Features

  • Cities include: Brooklyn; Nashville; Austin; San Francisco; Detroit; New Orleans
  • Original illustrations
  • Tri-fold city maps

Materials

  • 100 lb. cover stock

Dimensions

  • 6.5” × 4”

