There are travel guides, and then there’s Wildsam — our go-to, pocket-sized city guide for whenever we’re looking for an experience that’s anything but pedestrian. Since 2012, Wildsam founder Taylor Bruce has strived to document a true American narrative. Don’t expect your standard “10 Best Hostels” lists here; with Wildsam, you get to know the city from its marrow, through hand-drawn maps, vinyl recommendations, and essays from local writers. From the beatnik bars of San Francisco’s to the finest hole-in-the-wall BBQ joint in Austin, Wildsam field guides will take you on intimate, nuanced tours of six American cities — whether you’re quelling wanderlust from the comfort of your living room, or actually stomping the urban streets.