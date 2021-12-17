“It’s fine and yet so terrible to stand in front of a blank canvas” — Cezanne

Staring at that blank, white wall of your new apartment, the infinite possibilities of what to hang on it can be intimidating. Further still, the thought of just how much mula you’ll need to cough up for decent frames and ‘good’ art (dorm posters excluded) can be downright scary. That’s why we were both stoked and relieved when we stumbled across Austin, TX based brand, Wild Standard, makers of finely crafted and minimalist wall hangings. Each flag is limited-edition and torn by hand, ripped from 100% natural cotton utility duck — a rugged textile with heirloom quality. Every piece captures hometown pride in a simple, rustic style, all in a minimalist pallet. So forget the indecision and dress up your tabula rasa with a handsome-as-hell shout out to your favorite city, state, or region.