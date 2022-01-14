Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

White's Boots

White's Boots

Since all the way back in 1853, White’s Boots has been handmaking boots in America to stand up to hard-lived days on your feet. It all started when Otto White learned the craft of shoemaking from his father—shoeing loggers and soldiers stationed in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Fast forward a hundred plus years and the brand is still building boots to Mr. White’s impressively high standards. Each pair is purpose-built for rough conditions with a completely recraftable and resoleable construction to keep them in fighting shape over the years. All that experience making top-of-the-line footwear for ranchers, loggers, and forest service professionals has made these burly leather boots some of the most durable we’ve ever laced up.

350 Cruiser-MV Roughout - Exclusive

White's Boots

350 Cruiser-MV Roughout - Exclusive$675.00
350 Cruiser-MV Roughout - Exclusive

White's Boots

350 Cruiser-MV Roughout - Exclusive$675.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon