Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Whiskey Peaks
Whiskey Peaks

Whether it’s landing a promotion or climbing our first multi-pitch, we typically celebrate the best way we know how: by raising a glass. In this case, Whiskey Peaks, a handsome set of hand-blown whiskey glasses made of lightweight yet durable lead-free glass. Featuring raised topographic impressions of the world’s greatest mountains, we’ve got our classic lineup of American peaks—like Half Dome and Whitney—and a brand new set of international mountaintops, including the Matterhorn, Kilimanjaro, and Everest (including its basecamp). Whichever mountain range you choose, Whiskey Peaks will keep you inspired and sipping "on the rocks" whenever 5 o'clock calls.

Double Wall Beer Stein

Whiskey Peaks

Double Wall Beer Stein$30.00
  • Buy Any 2, 10% Off
  • Exclusive
Half Dome Beer Glass - Set of 2

Whiskey Peaks

Half Dome Beer Glass - Set of 2$30.00
  • Buy Any 2, 10% Off
  • Exclusive
American Mountains - Set of 4

Whiskey Peaks

American Mountains - Set of 4$65.00
  • Buy Any 2, 10% Off
  • Exclusive
Zion - Set of 4

Whiskey Peaks

Zion - Set of 4$65.00
  • Buy Any 2, 10% Off
  • Exclusive
International Mountains - Set of 4

Whiskey Peaks

International Mountains - Set of 4$65.00
  • Buy Any 2, 10% Off
  • Exclusive
Grand Tetons - Set of 4

Whiskey Peaks

Grand Tetons - Set of 4$65.00
  • Buy Any 2, 10% Off
  • Exclusive
Mt. Washington - Set of 2

Whiskey Peaks

Mt. Washington - Set of 2$30.00
  • Buy Any 2, 10% Off
  • Exclusive
Mountain Decanter

Whiskey Peaks

Mountain Decanter$65.00
  • Buy Any 2, 10% Off
  • Exclusive
Mt. Everest - Set of 2

Whiskey Peaks

Mt. Everest - Set of 2$30.00
  • Buy Any 2, 10% Off
  • Exclusive
Denali - Set of 2

Whiskey Peaks

Denali - Set of 2$30.00
  • Buy Any 2, 10% Off
  • Exclusive
Grand Canyon - Set of 2

Whiskey Peaks

Grand Canyon - Set of 2$30.00
  • Buy Any 2, 10% Off
  • Exclusive
Mt. Rainier - Set of 2

Whiskey Peaks

Mt. Rainier - Set of 2$30.00
  • Buy Any 2, 10% Off
  • Exclusive
Half Dome - Set of 2

Whiskey Peaks

Half Dome - Set of 2$30.00
  • Buy Any 2, 10% Off
  • Exclusive
Mt. Kilimanjaro - Set of 2

Whiskey Peaks

Mt. Kilimanjaro - Set of 2$30.00
  • Buy Any 2, 10% Off
  • Exclusive
The Rockies - Set of 4

Whiskey Peaks

The Rockies - Set of 4$65.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon