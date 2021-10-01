Search Icon

    Wellen

    Lined Swim Trunks

    $78.00

    Color: Blue Cicada

    1
    Free U.S. Shipping $98+
    Free U.S. Returns
    Ships Today
    Order by 6PM UTC

    Vintage inspired trunks with all the style of your everyday shorts

    Some of the best summer days are the ones that don’t go according to plan. A hike ends at the edge of a surprise swimming hole. An aimless afternoon takes you to the beach. A BBQ evolves into a pool party. Wellen’s latest trunks were designed to meet the unexpected head-on, with all of the familiar swim trunk abilities in a casual design you can pair with a buttondown on dry land. Head out wearing the Lined Swim Trunks and you’ll be ready for all potential adventures.

    • Printed swim trunks with a built-in lining and an easywearing, casual style
    • Built from a quick-drying poly blended with plenty of spandex for stretch
    • Built-in lining is cut from an athletic fabric with a comfortable, boxer brief construction
    • Vintage style trunks with a modern fit and construction can pair up with a tee, buttondown, or all by themselves
    • Two welt pockets at the hips
    • Single patch pocket in the back
    • Comfortable elastic waistband with a drawstring for a perfect fit

    Easy & Free Returns

    Keep what you like, send back what you don't. Returnable in original condition within 60 days with free return shipping.

